Obituary: Thomas Dywayne Plachy

Thomas Dywayne Plachy, 61, of Three Forks, MT passed away on January 29, 2025.

Dywayne was born to Nina (Shreves) and Gerald Plachy on April 18, 1963, in Orange County, California. He grew up in Spencerville, Ohio and graduated with the class of 1981.

Throughout Dywayne’s life, he made many places home including Eugene, OR; Spencerville, OH; and Kaufman and Tyler, TX. For over the last 30 years and until his passing, he had lived in Three Forks, MT. His career was spent in the construction industry and anyone could tell you he was one of the finest floorcovering installers around.

In his free time, Dywayne had a knack for collecting antiques. From bottles to signs, he had a passion for collecting antique items. He also was an avid rock hound and a prolific poet.

Dywayne was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Shreves.

He is survived by his mother, Nina Marchal; father, Gerald Plachy; siblings, Renee (Mike) Womble and Gary (Penny) Plachy; as well as many other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held this summer.

