Obituary: Teryl “Terri” Kathleen (White) Dore

Teryl “Terri” Kathleen (White) Dore, 64, of Bozeman passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

She was born on May 19, 1951, in Butte, Montana to John and Catherine O’Gara White.

Terri attended Butte Central High School and graduated in the class of 1969. After graduating high school, she attended Carroll College where she met and married Cordell Brown, with whom she had two sons. Terri also attended the University of Mary, where she graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management. Terri later received an Honorary Degree from Montana State University.

In 1981, Terri married the love of her life, Ray Dore, in Bozeman. Terri was a loving and devoted wife to Ray until his passing in July of 2009. Terri was a very driven and hard worker and held a variety of jobs, including working in the Computer Science Department at Montana State University, being the Administrative Coordinator at MSU, being the Administrative Coordinator at Powerhouse Technologies, being a Talent Manager and Compensation Analyst for RightNow Technologies, and later working as a Resource Deployment Analyst at Oracle.

Terri was very active within her community and volunteered many hours for the Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, as well as Knitting Caps for the Cancer Center.

Adventures, projects, and spending time with her grandchildren were Terri’s absolute favorite things to do, followed by spending lots of time with very good friends. In her rare spare minutes, she had fun with upholstery, upcycling furniture, and sewing.

Terri’s love for adventure and traveling took her to many places including Oman, London, Ireland, New York, Florida, Hawaii, and on memorable road trips with her Scamp trailer.

Terri was the embodiment of the Human Spirit, she was generous with her time and talent, hardworking, and dedicated to her family and friends. She was a seeker of fun and a proud advocate of the underdog. She was a fun, loving sister, a favorite Aunt, and a devoted and beloved friend.

Terri was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymon Dore; and stepdaughter, Debbie Dore.

Survivors include her sons, Cordell J. (Sarah) Brown, Trevor (Susannah French) Brown, Brendan (Katie) Dore, Chris (Tammy Dore), and Jason (Dawn) Dore; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patti and Dave Cole, Lorri and Klint Borozan; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack and Barbara White, Jim and Leslie White; and her grandchildren, Macy and Silas Brown, Desmond and Anneliese Brown, Arlo Dore, and Alex and Josh Dore.

A funeral mass will be held for Terri on Friday, October 15th at 12:00 P.M.at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Bozeman.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]