Obituary: Terrie Lynn (Atamanczuk) Romine

Terrie Lynn (Atamanczuk) Romine

November 24, 1953 – December 11, 2021

Born and raised in Brandon, Manitoba, Terrie was the eldest of Richard and Jacquie Atamanczuk’s three daughters. She attended school in North Dakota, where she met Lyle Romine while teaching figure skating. Lyle and Terrie married in 1973 and their son, Jesse, was born in 1980. The Romines moved to the Fargo area in 1981 where they made their home north of Oxbow. Terrie impacted many lives during her career in education through NDSU, Kindred Public School, and the Migrant Education Program. She moved to Montana in 2012 to be with Jesse, Anita, and her granddaughter, Stella (born 2011), after losing the love of her life, Lyle, in 2010. Terrie loved to be outside, do home projects, be with Stella, laugh, and hug family and friends. Terrie is survived by everyone whose life she touched.

Terrie’s family and extended family includes her father, Richard Atamanczuk; son, Jesse (Anita) Romine; granddaughter, Stella; sisters, Ricki (Donnie) Woods and Sherri (Dale) Atamanczuk; sisters-in-law, Becky (Rick) Durbin and Susie (Mark) Norby; brother-in-law, Todd (Tami) Romine; nephews, Tyler Woods (son, Layton), Stefan (Britni) Woods (son, Nico, and daughter, Zuri), Noah (Emily) Uhlenkamp, Jared Garcia, Jordan Garcia, Matthew Durbin, and Chris Durbin; nieces, Elizabeth (Kyle) Emanuel (sons, Dylan and Jackson), Trisha (Ben) Adamson, and Heather (Mitch) Nelson; and extended family, Ted (Mary) Johnson, Scott (Katie) Tedson, Meagan Johnson, and Drew Johnson. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jacquie Atamanczuk; husband, Lyle Romine; and nephew, Dane Garcia.

In lieu of a funeral, Terrie requested that her family and friends take a moment to reflect on memories, adventures, and fun shared.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]