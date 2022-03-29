Obituary: Suzanne Truckle

Suzanne Truckle, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2022, in Bozeman, MT.

Suzanne was born on October 11, 1932, in Grand Rapids, MI. Her parents were John and Bernice Shultz.

She married her high school sweetheart, Jack Gordon Truckle, on February 16, 1951. They were married for 55 years before Jack passed away. They had two children, Jack Steven Truckle in 1952 and Daniel Mark Truckle in 1954.

As a young mother, Suzanne was active in church and community affairs. She was an officer in several church organizations and started a clothing bank to help families that lived near the church.

Jack and Suzanne moved from Grand Rapids to El Paso, TX, in 1984, when Jack went to work in Juarez, Mexico. They also lived on South Padre Island for several years. They moved to Bozeman in 1994 to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, Jack; son, Dan; and sister and brother-in-law, Jo and Pat Cregg.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Ardie Shultz of Florida; sister-in-law, Frances Davis of Grand Rapids; son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Donna Truckle of Cardwell; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Hargrave of Reno; grandchildren Jackson Truckle of Reno and Jim Truckle of Billings; Jim’s wife, Jessica; and great-grandchildren, Esther, Charis, and Lucy Truckle.

Suzanne will always be loved and remembered by her family and friends as a kind and generous person. She had a legendary laugh and loved to tell a good story. She enjoyed a long and happy life. We will miss her dearly.

