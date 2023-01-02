Obituary: Suzanne Gardner Townsend

Suzanne Gardner Townsend, 91, of Belgrade passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was born in Washington, D.C. on June 30, 1931, to William and Mary (Johnson) Gardner.

While she was raised in D.C., she spent summers in Georgia developing her southern charm. As a young adult, Suzanne attended the University of Maryland, where she met her future husband, Joe Townsend.

On January 8, 1955, she and Joe were married in the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Together they had four children, raising the family near Philadelphia early on, then finally in New Jersey.

She worked for the local government building department and was a township construction permit coordinator for many years.

Suzanne was active with the United Methodist Women, Voter Registration, and the Republican Club. She enjoyed playing bridge and traveling.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Jamie) Dagenhart; sons, Joe (Samilla) Townsend, Tom (Lori) Townsend, and Jim (Linda) Townsend; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 P.M. on Friday, December 30, at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, December 31, at Springhill Cemetery.

