Obituary: Susanne “Sue” Bayless

Susanne “Sue” Bayless, 69, passed on November 25, 2023.

Sue was born on May 16, 1954 in Los Angeles, CA. She attended Monro High School and the Los Angeles CO School District in the San Fernando Valley. Following high school, she worked for Sid and Marty Krofft before a successful career with Walt Disney Studio.

On March 28, 1981, she married Bernie Bayless and together, they were blessed with 42 years of marriage. Following retirement, they moved to Montana where she loved the wilderness and mountains.

She was active in the community and loved supporting the Montana Food Bank.

In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, taking the dogs on walks, camping, photography, and most of all exploring the world.

She is survived by her husband, Bernie; sons, Casey (Julia) and Christopher; and seven grandchildren.

A Visitation will be Thur, Nov 30, 4 to 6 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Funeral Service will be Fri, Dec 1, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson with procession to Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com