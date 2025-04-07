Obituary: Susan Hunter

Susan Hunter, 73, of Bozeman passed away unexpectedly on February 27, 2025.

Susan was born in Salinas, California on July 21st, 1951 to Donald Suggett and Doris (Morris) Suggett. After graduating from Salinas High School, she attended University of the Pacific, then graduated from Washington State University with a degree in special education. She was a Renaissance spirit interested in speech pathology and attended Judevine Center for Autism.

Susan was interested in many things, often drawn to endeavors that surrounded her with people from all walks of life. Because of this, she held a wide array of jobs and talents including special education, speech pathology, pharmacology, realty and a flight attendant and flight attendant supervisor for Alaska Airlines. She loved people and people loved her. She fought valiantly through two bouts of cancers and because of that, she chose to give back to other patients in the infusion center of Bozeman Health and support Reach and the Cancer Support Community Center.

Over her lifetime, Susan lived in Salinas, California; Pullman, Washington; Lynnwood, Washington; Eagle, Idaho; Bozeman, Montana; and Sun City, Arizona. Her hobbies included collecting sea glass, rocks and sea shells whenever she traveled to the beaches of California, the Caribbean and Hawaii.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. David Hunter; and two daughters, Ashlee Susanne and Alyssa Lee Hunter. She had two brothers, Brian and Brad and one sister, Leslie Mills. She has one grandson, Asher Hunter.

Susan was preceded in death by both parents and her brother, Bradley Suggett.

There will be a celebration of life in her honor this summer. Time and date to be determined.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

