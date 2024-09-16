Obituary: Susan Benda

Our dear precious Susan Benda has left this world behind, and is now in the loving arms of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. She died on September 8, 2024.

Susan was born in Flemington, NJ on April 2, 1960, and grew up in that area with her 3 younger sisters. She was a competitive swimmer through high school, and she then decided to head West to Whittier College where she studied biology and continued to swim on their team. She worked for Johnson & Johnson for a while, and ultimately returned to NJ to work at Hunterdon Medical Center where she met the love of her life, Gabor, and they were married on June 21, 1986. During this time Susan started Physician Assistant school, which was interrupted for a year to move to Montana to work on the Crow Agency reservation, where Susan coached swimming for the Hardin swim team. She completed her PA training in NJ, and afterwards they both moved back to Bozeman MT where they made their home. She worked as an orthopedic PA until she had her first child, Lucas, and soon thereafter decided to be an at home mom. She had 3 more children, Kaitlin, Danielle and Hannah. She was an amazingly dedicated mom, and ultimately decided to home school all the children. Her children adored her.

Susan was diagnosed with lung cancer well over 4 years ago, though she never smoked. By God's Grace, she has responded to various treatments until recently. During this time, we strived to make the most of each day together. We leaned deeply into our faith. We shared many adventures with our children and our friends, and we survived our home of 30 years burning to the ground. We have collectively admired Susan's undaunted spirit, as she continued to invest deeply into the relationships with her children, and grafted in children, as well as investing in the friendships of those who bravely came into her circle, even when it was not easy. I admired how she did not want anyone to feel sorry for her, because she knew that God has promised to always be with her during this journey. I did my best to try to keep her alive with a good quality of life along with her amazing healthcare team, but we always knew that it was God keeping her here according to His perfect will, until the day that he would call her home. She carried His assurances all the way to that day.

Genesis 28:15

I am with you and will watch over you wherever you go, and I will bring you back to this land. I will not leave you until I have done what I have promised you.”

Joshua 1:9

9 Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

2 Corinthians 4:6, 16-18

6 For God, who said, “Let light shine out of darkness,” made his light shine in our hearts to give us the light of the knowledge of God’s glory displayed in the face of Christ. 16 Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day.

17 For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all.

18 So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.

Susan certainly had a way of reflecting Christ's light to the world around her. We will miss her intensely, but we will lean on the eternal promises of God, and the love of our dear family and friends to keep us from despair as we know we will be reunited.

Susan is survived by her husband, Gabor, her children Lucas (married to Sarah), Kaitlin (married to Andrew), Danielle and Hannah, as well as her sisters. She is preceded in death by her mother, Joan Michlin and her father, Ron Bryan.

Her Memorial will be held at the Trinity Church of Bozeman Ministry Center, 701 N. Ferguson on Saturday September 21 at 11:00 AM. The event will be livestreamed and recorded. Please consider donations in her memory to the Trinity Church of Bozeman “A Place to Call Home” building fund.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]