Obituary: Sue Ann Robinson Brown

Sue Ann Robinson Brown, 85, passed away at home in the presence of her husband Jarvis on December 5, 2022. She succumbed to a year-long heroic struggle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born on March 17, 1937 to Chester Robinson (one of nine siblings) and Aline Potterbaum Robinson. Sue and her brother Chuck were an integral part of the family business, “Robinson Electric” which sold appliances and performed electrical and refrigeration services in New Paris, Indiana. She had a happy upbringing, playing with her many cousins and she remained close to them throughout her life. Her journalism interest began by working at the weekly Farmer’s Exchange in New Paris.

She attended Goshen Mennonite College and Taylor University. At Goshen, she had a part-time job using her shorthand to transcribe sermons for the former college president. Sue obtained a Bachelor’s degree in business education from Taylor. There she became friends with her future sister-in-law Beverly Brown Ball. She later studied Counseling at the Masters level at Montana State.

She married her high school sweetheart Jarvis Brown on August 16, 1959. That fall they moved to Ames, Iowa, where Jarvis was a graduate student. Sue taught high school English and was the Journalism Advisor for the yearbook and high school paper in Gilbert, Iowa and later was the secretary for the Head of the Chemistry Department at Iowa State. Daughters Jeanne and Barbara were born in Ames.

In 1965, the family moved to West Lafayette, Indiana where Jarvis had a post-doctoral position. The family moved to Bozeman, MT in 1967 where Jarvis had a position as Assistant Professor of Plant and Soil Sciences. Son Douglas was born in Bozeman.

Sue had a long career working for the Bozeman Public schools in the Willson Building, starting as secretary to the School Superintendent. She always treated the custodians with the same respect as the Superintendent and made many long-lasting friends. One of her bridge groups has continued for over 35 years.

Her activities in the local Methodist church included singing in the Morning Sounds choir and serving on the local campus ministry board. She played clarinet briefly in the Bozeman City Band and was a member of the Bozeman Pedestrian Traffic Safety committee. Whether in service or friendship, she was always positive and gave others the benefit of the doubt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Charles and his wife (Prudence Garber), who both recently died of cancer while living in North Carolina. She is survived by her husband, Jarvis; children, Jeanne (James Nelson), Barbara (wife Karen Hammer) and Doug (Sherry Lin); and grandchildren, Anthony and Teresa Nelson and Peili and Taiyen Brown.

Thank you to the staff and members of Bozeman United Methodist Church, many of whom are dear friends. Thanks also to Dr. Joseph Sofianek for many years of superb medical care.

A Memorial Service and Reception will be held at the Bozeman United Methodist Church at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, December 9. (Go Cats!)

