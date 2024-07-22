Obituary: Stuart John Starner

Stu Starner, the personable coach that first took a Montana State Men’s Basketball team to the NCAA tournament and in retirement became a master fundraiser and athletics development strategist in Texas, died peacefully at his home in Bozeman on July 17, 2024, following a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was 81.

Known nationally as a “Coach Whisperer,” the key to Starner’s success throughout his life was an ability to connect with players, fellow coaches and athletics boosters and treat them all as a member of his family.

“Lots will be written about what a great coach he was, but the essence of Stu Starner was that he was just a great human being,” said Steve Sparks, close family friend since Sparks and Starner were Bobcat assistant coaches in 1979.

Stuart John Starner was born April 8, 1943, in Hoffman, Minnesota to Allen Starner, a farmer/carpenter, and Mildred Starner, a teacher. Raised on the Starner farm, he was a multi-sport athlete who played baseball, football and basketball at the University of Minnesota Morris. While a sophomore in high school he began dating Barb Westberg, whom he called “the best girl in three counties.” They married in 1965 after they both graduated from the University of Minnesota Morris, Stuart in physical education and a minor in history, which was a lifelong interest of his, and she in education and art. He taught and coached high school basketball, first in Wabasso, Minnesota, and then in Richfield, Minnesota. He jumped to the college ranks in 1978 as a graduate assistant for University of Minnesota head coach Jim Dutcher.

In 1979 Starner was hired as an assistant for Bobcat head coach Bruce Haroldson. He returned to the University of Minnesota in 1981 as an assistant for Dutcher, where he built a reputation as an excellent recruiter. The Golden Gophers made two NCAA appearances while Starner was an assistant and in 1983 the Bobcats hired him as their head man. His teams won the Big Sky Conference in 1986, receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The Cats won the conference again in 1987, receiving a bid to the National Invitational Tournament. Bobcat players recall that to be recruited to a Starner team was to become a member of the Starner family. The same held for friends and neighbors. The Starner house in Mystic Heights was open to dinners for players, neighborhood Thanksgiving Christmas tree hunts and Talent Shows and sandwich potlucks, all emceed by Starner and hosted gracefully by Barb Starner, a watercolor artist.

In 1990, Starner was hired as the head basketball coach at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where his teams won two conference titles. In 1995, after 30 years at various levels, he retired from coaching. Using his capabilities of establishing personal relationships and an uncanny ability to prioritize detailed steps to achieve goals that he developed in coaching and recruiting, he launched a highly successful career in higher education administration, specializing in development, or raising money, for athletics. He began that second career at UTSA. After the death of their beloved eldest daughter, Susan Starner Plum, from complications from diabetes, the Starners returned to Bozeman in 1998 where Stu served as director of major gifts for intercollegiate athletics at the Montana State University Foundation. He became the Chief Executive Officer of the University of Houston Athletics foundation from 2000-2002, and the Vice President for Advancement and Executive director of the Eastern Michigan University Foundation from 2002-2005.

From 2005-13, Starner served the Texas A&M’s 12th Man Foundation in several fundraising and leadership positions and played an integral role in creating the organization’s Major Gifts Department, which helped transform A&M’s athletic facilities to become among the nation’s elite.

“What we saw and what we’re still seeing is the result of a man who came in on a mission,” said Sam Torn, chair of the 12th Man Foundation's Board of Trustees when Starner once again retired in 2013. “He created a team-oriented, committed-to-excellence organization that was characterized by transparency, integrity, accountability and collaboration. In 2022 Starner received the Outstanding 12th Man Award, an honor given by the 12th Man Foundation to individuals who exemplify an exceptional level of service to Texas A&M.

He received the University of Minnesota Morris Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni Award in 2006. The 1985-1987 Bobcat Basketball team, including Starner, were inducted into the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.

The Starners returned to Bozeman following his retirement from Texas A&M where Stu continued to consult for Texas A&M and other universities, including a stint at the University of New Mexico. For the past three years Stu and Barb spent winters in Tyler, Texas enjoying life with Texas friends and Jane & Dave and their family and dogs. During the summers and fall in Bozeman they spent time with Tom and Kelly Ann and their family following the grandkids activities and enjoying life with their Bozeman network. He was a frequent honored visitor to Bobcat Basketball practices and followed his old teams religiously. He continued to mentor basketball coaches and athletic fundraising professionals, a task he cherished.

“He gave advice, like we all do, but he followed up on his advice and was unbelievably invested in other people’s lives and careers.” said his son, Tom Starner.

Starner was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Starner Plum, and his parents.

He is survived by wife, Barb; daughter, Jane (Dave) Hall: son Tom (Kelly Ann); grandchildren, Gordon Hall, Stuart Hall; Savana, Joey and Bailey Starner; and by his brother, Dick, and sister, Joanne Taylor.

Services will be held at11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2024, at Bozeman’s Hope Lutheran Church, 2152 Graf Street In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial donation in Stu’s memory to the Susan Starner Plum Memorial Scholarship Fund at the MSU Foundation, P.O. Box 172750, Bozeman, MT59717.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]