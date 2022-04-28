Obituary: Steven Earl Newbold

Steven Earl Newbold, of Belgrade, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2022, at the age of 73. He was born on February 22, 1949, in Salt Lake City to William Earl Newbold and Dorothy Ileen Roberts.

He attended West High School before entering the military for two years. Following his military involvement, he held many various jobs in security and trucking.

In his free time, he enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting and being with family.

He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Susan Newbold; daughters, Kasi (Travis) Burbank, Stephanie (Lloyd) McQuillan, April (Ernie)Newbold, Albrie Miller; sons, Jason Boyd, Brandon Edwards; sisters, Diane Sibson, Debbie Hendrix; and brothers, Bob (Cookie) Birch, David Hendrix, and Darren Hendrix. He will also be missed by 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Ernie Newbold; parents; sister, Sharon Phelps; brother, Jeff Newbold; his second wife, Crystle Griffin-Newbold; and brothers-in-law, Bruce Birch and Alan Sibson.

The family would like to thank Bozeman Hospital and the Encompass Hospice for all their dedication and care to Steve.

Those who knew Steve knew he was stubborn but also incredibly humble. Per his wishes, no formal funeral services will be held.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]