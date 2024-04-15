Obituary: Steffanie Mashell Morales

Our precious daughter Steffanie Mashell Morales transferred into the Kingdom of GOD on Wednesday, April 10th, 2024. She passed peacefully at home with family after a courageous battle with a brain tumor.

She was born in Montebello, CA on September 15th, 1973, to George and Linda (Tapia) Morales.

She went to school at the South Hills Academy, and Linfield Christian School. While in California, Steffanie took the time to volunteer at the Women’s Homeless Shelter.

Steffanie attended Beauty College where her passion for cosmetology led her to become the successful salon owner of Hip on Main in Bozeman for over 20 years, where she touched the lives of many through her talent and kindness.

Following a seizure that left being a salon owner hard to continue, Steffanie continued to challenge herself and began school at Montana State University where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science with highest honors. Throughout her life, Steffanie was always quick witted, smart and had a passion for reading and writing.

She also found joy in various activities such as traveling, music, theater, dance, volleyball, football games with her dad, and pickleball. Steffanie's warm spirit and enthusiasm were contagious, and her presence lit up any room she entered.

While we will miss her terribly, we are comforted knowing we will see her again in GOD’s Kingdom, and we will delight in the memories we shared with her. Steffanie will always be remembered for her infectious laughter, unwavering love, and vibrant personality, and as a great story teller and adventurer.

Steffanie was the cherished daughter of Linda and George Morales, and the beloved sister to Scott and Dennis Morales. She leaves behind a devoted son, Seth Gomez, who was the light of her life. She also leaves behind several treasured nieces and nephews, Kandace, Isaiah, Damian, Gage, Vanessa, Evan, and Eliana. She is now reunited with her beloved grandparents, Kate, Joe, and Eva, in the eternal presence of the LORD JESUS CHRIST.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 21st at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service from 2 P.M. until 4 P.M.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

