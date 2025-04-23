Obituary: Stanley “Stan” N. Veltkamp

Stanley Nelson “Stan” Veltkamp, 82, longtime resident of Manhattan, recently residing in Belgrade, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2025, surrounded by his family. He was born December 17, 1942, in Byron Center, Michigan to Neal and Liz (Kamps) Veltkamp. Stan was the third of five children, joining brothers Harold (Judy) Veltkamp and Burton (Marty) Veltkamp, followed by sisters Irene (Dennis) DeFrance and Norma (Craig) White.

Stan grew up in the Gallatin Valley, attending elementary school in Gallatin Gateway & Bozeman, graduating from Manhattan Christian High School in 1961. He married the love of his life, Martha (Marty) Quick on October 11, 1968, and they enjoyed nearly 57 years together, raising three boys, Jim, David and Steve. Marty stood faithfully by Stan as his caregiver for the last four years as he battled chronic illness, which was her great joy and honor.

Stan served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967, serving in Augsburg, Germany and Turkey as a helicopter mechanic. Stan spent his 39-year career working at the Trident Cement Plant near Three Forks, MT.

Stan enjoyed hunting, fishing and all that the Montana outdoors offered. He loved to sing and share his voice with others, whether he was singing gospel musical duets with his wife Marty, in the church choir or as a member of the Chord Rustlers barbershop group, music was always a big part of his life. Stan had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and was a charter member of the Bozeman Christian Reformed Church, serving as a Deacon and Elder, and teaching Sunday School over the years. Stan also enjoyed spending time bowling on various leagues, smoking his famous turkeys and fish as well as catering for many BBQ events.

Stan is probably most well-known across the community as Santa Claus. Stan spent over 40 years bringing joy and smiles to generations of children, asking for nothing in return. He spent hours each holiday season visiting schools, daycares, homes and special events, such as the Manhattan Christmas Stroll. He was particularly fond of spending time with kids with special abilities, visiting the same classroom at Hyalite Elementary year after year. Most would agree that Stan was the “real” Santa, overflowing with genuine kindness and Christmas cheer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Burton Veltkamp and brother-in-law Dennis DeFrance.

Survivors include his wife, Marty, sons: Jim (Millie) Veltkamp, David (Laura McDaniel) Veltkamp and Steve Veltkamp. Grandchildren Isaac Veltkamp, Chris Veltkamp, Grace Veltkamp, Sydney Veltkamp and Sam (Victoria) Veltkamp, as well as two great-grandchildren Estrella & Marcus.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation to pay their respects on Thursday, April 24 5 – 7 pm at Dokken Nelson Funeral Service, 113 S. Willson Ave in Bozeman. A viewing will be available during this time.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 9 am, Saturday April 26, Sunset Memorial Gardens, 25363 Frontage Rd, Bozeman MT. Funeral services will follow at 10 am at Bozeman Christian Reformed Church, 324 N 5th Ave, Bozeman. A luncheon reception will follow.

Memorials in Stan’s name may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital - https://www.stjude.org/ or Montana Special Olympics - https://www.somt.org/

