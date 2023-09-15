Obituary: Sonja M. Shearman

Sonja M. Shearman, 84, of Belgrade passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Sonja was born to Elmer and Wilma (Bryson) Satre on February 16, 1939, in Bozeman, Montana. She attended Belgrade schools where she graduated high school.

For most of her life, she held jobs in a variety of food service-related roles. She was a waitress at the Belgrade Lounge, cook at the Mint Bar, Red Steer, The Beaumont, The Lucky Cuss, and Donna Maries. Her last and most recent job was at Burger King in Belgrade for 15 years. She enjoyed working and worked until she was 78 years old.

When she wasn’t busy at one of her jobs, she enjoyed spending time with her family and especially shopping and eating out with her best friend Sandy Overstreet.

Sonja was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Darryl Shearman.

She is survived by her children, Lynn (Steve) DeBates and Joe DeHaan; grandchildren, April (Joseph) Paul, Nichole (Bryan) Schultz, and Joshua DeHaan; great-grandchildren, Mason & Jaxon Paul and Svea & Soren Schults; as well as many other cousins and friends.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 23rd from 10 AM until 11 AM at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A Graveside Service will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

