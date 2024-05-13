Obituary: Simone Hockett

Take a moment and try to imagine. Imagine that you found that person that you wanted to marry and spend the rest of your life with, but by marrying that person you would be required to move to the other side of the world and risk never seeing your close-knit family again.

Simone Hockett was born August 15, 1927, in Mogador, (now Essaouira) Morocco, North Africa to Joseph and Esther Knafo, and entered peacefully into the arms of Jesus May 1, 2024, while holding her daughter, Shirley’s, hand. She was one of six children raised in this close-knit Jewish home. She met James Stanley Hockett when he was with the U.S. Navy Seabees stationed in Casablanca, Morocco. Although their dates were strictly chaperoned by family members, they were married in Casablanca on August 4, 1951. After their marriage her new husband was given orders to report to Haiti for duty. His mother met the newlyweds in Rhode Island, accompanied Simone to the family cattle ranch outside of Hall, Montana while he reported for duty in Haiti. She spoke no English, and, after growing up in tropical, sunny Morocco was now learning how to cope with ice, snow, and a whole new world. She had never been on a farm before, but now found herself managing a cattle ranch in western Montana!

In 1961, Stan and Simone’s overwhelming passion to serve the Lord led them to embark on a new life journey. They sold the Montana ranch and life of their dreams to enter full-time ministry. After a year of training in Great Falls, Montana, they moved to Devils Lake, North Dakota where Stan held Bible studies and services throughout the state and Simone either accompanied him or hosted the continual legions of visitors to the Hockett home. Her cooking skills rapidly became legendary, and folks would invariably show up around supper time for a “visit” and be blessed with an amazing meal and wonderful time of fellowship. No one was ever treated as a stranger around the Hockett table. All were welcome. For nearly 40 years Simone and Stan ministered and formed unbreakable bonds. Their passion was sharing God’s plan of salvation in homes, in churches, and through Fahocha Bible Camp – a non-denominational Bible camp that thrives to this day. In 2000, Stan and Simone returned to Montana to live closer to their daughter, Shirley, in Manhattan. Shirley faithfully cared for both her parents until they went home to be with the Lord.

Simone is survived by her children; Bill (Donna) Hockett, Steve (Melissa) Hockett, and Shirley (Bruce) Hein; sister Alice in Toulouse, France; twelve grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband, James Stanley Hockett; son, Karl Hockett; sisters, Marionette and Anette; and brothers, Hiam and David.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 10th at 11:00 A.M. at the Manhattan Bible Church.

Donations can be made to Fahocha Bible Camp at 8799 21st Street NE, Warwick, ND 58381. We were so privileged to spend our lives with her! We look forward to being with her again in heaven.

