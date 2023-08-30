Obituary: Shirley Clark

Shirley L. Clark passed away August 29, 2023 at 99 ½ years old with family by her side.

Born in Malvern, Iowa to Sam & Wanda Walker. She went to public & business school in Omaha, NE.

She met the love of her life and married James H. “Bud” Clark on April 24, 1943, in Ft. Still, OK.

Shirley worked on several army bases during WWII, was a wonderful stay at home mother and retired in 1984 from the Department of Agriculture (ASCS) in Bozeman, MT. Together they had three children, MaryJane, Terry & Craig.

Shirley volunteered at The Bozeman Senior Center, read to many children at Hyalite & and Heck Quaw School where all the kids called her “Grandma Shirley” including the neighborhood kids. Shirley was very loved by so many and held a special place in her family’s hearts. Each of her grandchildren meant the world to her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, brother Bill & son Terry.

Survivors include Daughter, Mary Jane Much; Son, Craig (Karen) Clark; Grandchildren - Shannon (Ron) Brooks, Ryan (Lindsey) Clark, Bob Much, Lee (Erin) Much; Great Grandchildren – Ashlee (Clint) Robinson, Bobbi Brooks, Dawson (Bella) Brooks, Elly Much, Lainey, Ryle & Harper Clark; Great- Great Grandkids –Luke & Lane Robinson; and Numerous Nieces, Nephews & Cousins.

In Lieu of flowers please donate in Shirley’s name to the Bozeman Senior Center.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com