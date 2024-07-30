Obituary: Shiela Cathey

Shiela George Etta Cathey passed peacefully at home July 13, 2024, three days before her 84th birthday, a result of the recurring battle with cancer that rocked her world but not her faith or desire to live life to the fullest, on her own terms.

Mom was born July 16, 1940, in Miles City, Montana, to George W. and Elizabeth E. (Betty) Daniels. She grew up on the family ranch on Lost Soldier Creek near Olive with her two sisters, Jackey and Betty Courene, who called her “Kid!” She attended the Davidson Country School before her mother moved to Broadus so Jackey, Betty, and Shiela could attend school there. She graduated from Broadus High School in 1958, and that summer married her high school beau, Ken Cathey, on July 20. Following their marriage, Mom and Dad lived in Broadus a short time, then moved to Miles City where Dad was employed by the Montana Highway Department as a surveyor. In Miles City they welcomed their first child, Kenneth Craig, in 1959, followed by the births of Kevin, Kerri, and Kent. Two weeks before her death, Mom and family members returned to the Broadus area to visit the Daniels homestead on Daily Creek for the first time and the Steadman homestead on Camp Creek. Though she had the good fortune to travel around the world with “Sis” (Betty), she said it was this trip that was the most meaningful. Her lifelong questions were answered, bringing her full circle at the end of her life.

Mom and Dad experienced another turning point in 1963 when the highway department transferred Dad to Sheridan, Montana. They fell in love with Sheridan and the people, making it their home until 1982. While living there they bought the Club Bar and Cafe, operating it until a fire destroyed the business in 1972. They rebuilt, changing the name to The Hub, and sold it in 1982 after their youngest graduated from high school. Their time in this business left them with rich, meaningful memories and long-lasting connections. They befriended many bachelor and elderly customers who became part of the family. Mom hired and mentored many of Sheridan’s youth and was the “second mom” to countless friends. She had a flair for bringing people together with great and plentiful food in the restaurant and catering business, and also in her home.

Following the sale, they moved to Bozeman in 1983 and remained there until 1999 when they relocated to Churchill to be closer to family. While in Bozeman they managed the Sunset Motel, and Mom also worked at Skaggs Pharmacy and Osco/CVS. Everywhere she went, customers would recognize her as the kind, friendly lady from Osco.

Mom believed in people. She loved and encouraged them with her trademark smile and wit. She was the consummate wife, mother, and grandmother. The legacy she left will live on in the hearts of all, especially her children and grandchildren, who were blessed to have her in their lives. She was their biggest fan, never missing a game, trackmeet, or concert, and her presence in the stands was legendary! Not surprisingly, she was involved in the school booster club, wholeheartedly supported school programs, and belonged to several churches in the communities in which she lived. Serving on the hostess committee at church was her calling and passion. She was also passionate about her opinions, her unwavering faith in spite of insurmountable battles, and her family and friends. Mom was our North Star, whose guidance and wisdom we will forever cherish. Though she is gone, her light shines brightly and lives on in our hearts.

She is survived by husband, Ken; sister, Betty Cramer; sons, Craig (Cindy), Kevin (girlfriend Mary), Kent (Julie); daughter, Kerri Moore (Bob); grandchildren, Cale (Alison), Connor (Annette, deceased), Casey, Michael (Eristina), Savannah, Spencer, Sadie, Cade, Veronica, and Haylee; great-grandchildren, Abella, Cohen, Evelyn, Amelia, Declan, Levi, Mylah, Paisley, and Brexleigh.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Betty Daniels, sister and brother-in-law, Doug and Jackey Gaskill, and brother-in-law, Richard Cramer.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 28, at 3:00 P.M. at Jackson’s Garden in Sheridan, MT. Interment will take place at the Custer County Cemetery in Miles City, MT on Saturday, October 12 at 11:00 A.M.

We would like to convey our gratitude to the Bozeman Health staff who cared for her over the years, particularly Dr. Adams (retired), Dr. Hensold (retired), Dr. Hancock, Tennille Baker, and Catherine Walgren. Your care and compassion meant the world to her and her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jackson’s Garden, Attn: Kathy Shepherd, 125 Mill Creek Road, PO Box 41, Sheridan, MT 59749, or Bozeman Health Foundation, Cancer Patient Care Fund, 875 South Cottonwood Road, Suite 350, Bozeman, MT 59718.

