Obituary: Sheryl Vaught Snell

Sheryl Vaught Snell gained her heavenly wings on September 19, 2021. She was born May 19, 1952, to Evah Vaught Flaten and Milford Vaught. She lived her entire life in the Gallatin Valley area.

Sheryl attended Manhattan Schools until her senior year, graduating from Bozeman with the Class of 1970.

Sheryl was a dedicated and award-winning Avon representative for more than 28 years. She worked for many local places as a bartender; at other times, working customer service for various companies. She was always a dedicated and loyal employee no matter the job.

Sheryl is survived by her husband, Ray Snell of Bozeman; son, Daryl (Michelle) Snell of Bristow, OK; daughter, Diane (David) Hood of Great Falls, MT; daughter, Darcy Snell of Lincoln, NE; son, Dale (Brenda) Snell of Belgrade, MT; and sister, Sheila Vaught Gladden of Supply, NC, as well as five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sheryl was preceded in death by both of her parents and her brother, Lynn.

There will be a short Graveside Service on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 12:00 P.M. at East Gallatin/Hamilton Cemetery, north of Belgrade. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 P.M. at The Antique Barn in Gallatin Gateway, 25 Wheeler Mountain Way.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

