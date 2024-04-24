Obituary: Sheryl Linette Huckabone

Sheryl Linette Huckabone (Smith), age 65, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at her home in Bozeman, Montana.

She was born April 15, 1959 in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, England to Robert and Jane Smith. Sheryl was a graduate of Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and as a member of a military family lived in many different places (Kingsport, TN just prior to Bozeman, MT). She enjoyed a career in mortgage banking, insurance and finance but preferred spending time outdoors. She loved her "bonus career" at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. Sheryl loved hiking, biking, skiing, swimming and playing pickleball along with spending time with her family and friends. She and her adoring husband, Gary, of 14 years loved traveling and camping together.

Sheryl is survived by Gary; her parents, Robert and Jane Smith; her daughter, Ashley Pendleton (Erik); stepdaughter, Breanne Huckabone (Drew); granddaughter, Madison; sisters, Carolyn Lockhart (Tim) and Dale Molbreak (Chris); and a great number of very special nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for later this spring in Northeast Tennessee. www.dokkennelson.com