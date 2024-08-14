Obituary: Sherry Marlene Beckman

Sherry Marlene Beckman (Lund), formerly of Northfield and Zumbrota, MN, passed away peacefully on August 4th surrounded by her family.

Sherry was born in Dekalb, IL to Leonard and Mary Lund in 1938. Following high school, she attended the University of Illinois Medical School in Chicago and graduated with a degree in Occupational Therapy. The training she learned was something she continued to use throughout her career. Sherry had a passion for helping others and had a special ability working with children that had learning disabilities.

On January 26, 1963, Sherry married the love of her life, William Beckman and together they were blessed with two beautiful daughters. Through Bill’s job, they were able to live in multiple countries including France, Holland, and England. Sherry loved travelling so this gave her the opportunity to be involved and learn new cultures. She also thoroughly enjoyed cooking and gardening, especially tending to her beautiful hostas.

Sherry is survived by her husband William, daughters Lynn Johnson of Alpharetta Georgia and Leeann Garnas of Three Forks Montana, and grandson Magnus of Three Forks.

A Celebration of Life in Zumbrota, MN will be held from 2 P.M. until 4 P.M. on Sunday, September 22 at Bridget’s Café.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Three Forks Education Foundation at 212 East Neal St., Three Forks, MT 59752.

Sherry spread positivity and love to all she knew throughout her life and she was loved by all who met her. She will be dearly missed.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com