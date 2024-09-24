Obituary: Sherron Ann Reneta Muzquiz

Sherron Ann Reneta Muzquiz, 80, of Belgrade passed away Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Sherron was born January 24, 1944 in Gulf Port, Mississippi, to William and Reneta (Boreman) Beckman. The family moved to Medford, Oregon, where Sherron graduated from Medford High School.

On September 17, 1968, she married Daniel Muzquiz, Jr. in Grandview, Idaho. They had four children, Sherrie, Tony, Gene O, and Chris. They lived in Caldwell, Idaho, before moving to Buhl, Idaho, where Sherron worked at Green Giant.

In 1981, the family moved to Bozeman, Montana. Sherron worked at Gibson before finding her career as a Histologist at the Diagnostic Lab for the State of Montana.

She was a talented artist, enjoying painting and crafts. She also liked bowling and reading. Above all else, she loved her family and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Sherron was preceded in death by her mother and father; sisters, Ida Dearden and Betty Wyman; and brother, Dennis Beckman.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel; daughter, Sherrie (John) Westbury; sons, Tony (LeeAnna (Irvine)) Muzquiz, Gene O Davis, and Chris (Jennifer) Muzquiz; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Gipe; and brother, Bob Mullenbeck.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

