Obituary: Shelley Iris Thomas

Shelley Iris Thomas, 71, of Belgrade, Montana passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Shelley was born December 1, 1952 in San Diego, California, to David Hector and Florence Mildred (Casey) Mann.

She grew up in San Diego and lived there fostering her love for dancing, music, and sculpting. A love she would pass on to her children.

She moved to Bozeman, Montana in 1994. That year, she began working at Montana State University as an administrator, coordinator, and academic advisor. During her 24 years of dedicated employment at MSU, she received a special award for saving a student’s life, was employee of the year in 2012, and was a special alumni honoree for staff excellence. She was loyal to Montana State and even helped organize their graduation commencements.

She was motherly to all her children’s friends and the students she advised. Shelley was friendly to her colleagues as well as any person who needed a friend.

She enjoyed reading and puzzles, and loved the arts, particularly singing karaoke. She found happiness in long talks with her friends and family.

She is survived by her three sons, Jeremy Mann, Justin Thomas, and Nicholas Thomas; sister, Kristie Mann; and brother, David Mann; and her two beloved grandchildren, Benjamin and Gracie Mann.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 26 at the MSU Norm Asbjornson Building’s Inspiration Hall.

Memorial Donations in Shelley’s name may be made to:

-The Shelley Thomas Memorial Scholarship:

https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1584/lg23/form.aspx?sid=1584&gid=1&pgid=452&cid=1112&dids=4460&sort=1&bledit=1 [securelb.imodules.com]

-The Shelley Thomas Memorial on GoFundMe:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/shelley-thomas-memorial-and-scholarship-fund?utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link&utm_campaign=natman_sharesheet_dash&utm_content=natman_amp1c&attribution_id=sl%3A862c4f7b-85af-4f87-930d-9daf9b9007b7 [gofundme.com]

Memories can be shared with the family at:

https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/kQwCAC7j/shelleyiristhomas [kudoboard.com]

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

