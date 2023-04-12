Obituary: Sheila Kay DeShaw

Sheila Kay DeShaw passed peacefully on the morning of April 2, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer, with her partner Brian Guldberg and two dogs, Nia and Maggie, at her side. Throughout her life, she battled many forms of cancer, proudly being a twenty-year survivor of breast cancer.

Sheila was born April 13, 1949, to William and Clara DeShaw in Eastern Montana, growing up in Willow Creek and the Four Corner area of Bozeman, graduating from Holy Rosary High School in Bozeman. She worked for many years in the law profession as a paralegal before pursuing her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse later in life. She met her long-time partner Brian Guldberg in nursing school before graduating from Montana State University School of Nursing in 2003. Throughout her nursing career, she worked in numerous areas of nursing, but her love was Neonatal Intensive Care and the precious little babies she cared for.

Sheila was a lover of Canyon Ferry Lake, spending many weekends of her younger life with family and friends in her Bayliner. After meeting Brian, she took up sailing, spending many days on the water of the lake, and many evenings on the docks of Kim’s Marina enjoying a refreshing cold beer.

She enjoyed the numerous breweries both locally and those found in her travels. With Brian, Sheila was always open to traveling and experiencing new places included sailing in the San Juan Islands and British Virgin Islands, camping in the deserts of Utah and Arizona. Her favorite places though always had sunshine and beaches such as Mexico, Costa Rico, Puerto Rico, and of course, Hawaii with Maui being her special place to spend spring.

Sheila is survived by her sons, Choncy Jones, Jason Jones; beloved granddaughter, Clara; sister, Judy DeShaw; brother, Billy DeShaw (Fayle); partner, Brian Guldberg; best friends, Nancy and Curly Hardyman, and numerous members of her extended family.

When Sheila was losing her battle with cancer, her 5-year-old granddaughter Clara called her and said, “Grandma, are you going to heaven soon? If you do, I’ll be very sad, but its ok.”

We are all very sad, but it’s ok. A Celebration of Sheila will be held this summer at Canyon Ferry Lake where her ashes will be scattered.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com