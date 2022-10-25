Obituary: Shawna Rae Lanphear

Shawna Rae Lanphear, 65, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home in Bozeman. She was born on July 7, 1957, in Bozeman to Donald and Dona Lanphear.

Shawna graduated from Bozeman Senior High School, Montana State, and graduated from Law School in California. She loved her coffee, quilting, sewing projects, and talking to all her friends.

Shawna was preceded in death by her father, Donald; brother, Douglas; sister, Cheryl; grandparents, Donald & Nina (Pinkerton) McNeil, Robert Lanphear, Frances (Weyand) Lanphear Beltz & Frank Beltz; and uncle, Lawrence Babich. Shawna is survived by her mother, Dona (McNeil) Lanphear; sister-in-law, Stacy (Ferguson) Lanphear Cattrell; aunt and uncle, John & Debbie McNeil; aunt, Sherry (McNeil) Babich; and many cousins.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A memorial service will be held next spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]