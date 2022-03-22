Obituary: Sharone Rhoades

Sharone Rhoades, 83, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on March 20, 2022. She is preceded in death by her father, Harold Rhoades, and sister, Delores. She is survived by her daughters, Michele Pierson and Cynthia Battaglia; and grandson Rhoades Battaglia. She is also survived by her longtime boyfriend, Dennis Flath.

Born on April 28, 1938, Sharone lived a beautiful and fulfilling life. She was born and raised in Fort Dodge Iowa, attended college in Kansas City, Missouri, and lived in California and Montana. Her travels took her around the world where she made and kept many friends.

Sharone had a variety of careers throughout her life. She was a Playboy Bunny, owned an insurance company, became a respiratory therapist, and then an executive secretary. Anyone who knew her knew she loved to travel, dance, play tennis, and pool. She also loved her dogs Bradley and Dolly, and her granddog, Annie.

Sharone will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in California. We will always carry her memory in our hearts. May she rest in eternal peace.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com