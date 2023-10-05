Obituary: Sharon Marie Schloss

Sharon (Sheri) Marie Schloss, 76, passed away on October 3, 2023, in Bozeman, Montana.

Sheri was born December 5, 1946, the daughter of Roy and Eleanor Hawkins. She was raised in Camden, New Jersey and Dickinson, North Dakota. Sheri attended school in Dickinson and graduated from Campus High School in 1964. Sheri married her high school sweetheart, Jim Schloss, on April 11, 1966.

Jim and Sheri resided in Miles City, Billings, Cut Bank, Great Falls, and Bozeman before planting their roots in Belgrade in 1973. In 2003, they moved down the street to a house they built and loved.

Sheri worked at various jobs, including bookkeeping, waitressing, childcare, and with the Gallatin County Elections. Once her children started school, she worked at Lee & Dad’s IGA in Belgrade as a Checker and later as a Pharmacy Tech. Sheri decided to retire in 2011, after dedicating 33 years of service at Lee & Dad’s.

Sheri had a deep passion for spending quality moments with her family and enjoyed planning activities and providing food for all the Holiday and Summer Family Gatherings. She was also an avid reader and was never without a large stack of reading material. On a weekend, you might find her on a quest for a great bargain at a Garage Sale. Her other cherished interests included Quilting, Crocheting and Crafting. She delighted in gifting her handmade Quilts and Afghans to countless family and friends.

Sheri was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Schloss; parents, Roy and Eleanor Hawkins; brother, Gary Hawkins; and brother-in-law, Robert Wanner.

She is survived by her three daughters, Susan Schloss of Billings, Yvonne Carr (Joe) of Miles City, and Carol Schloss of Bozeman; and her grandchildren, Markus and Mason Klewin of Bozeman and Julianna and Louisa Carr of Miles City. She is also survived by her sisters, Peg Wanner of Bismarck and Barb (Bill) Gabbert of Moorhead, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.