Obituary: Sharon L. Richardson

Sharon L. Richardson was born at home in Muscatine, IA on Election Day, November 8, 1932. It was the first day FDR was elected, and she figured that was why she was a lifelong Democrat. She passed peacefully on January 25, 2022, in Bozeman, MT.

Sharon grew up in America’s midwest and settled in Missoula, MT in 1963, with her husband Jim Whitehouse and their girls, Deborah, Laura, and Jennifer. Sharon and Jim divorced, and Sharon began the life of a single mother. She lived happily in Missoula for the next 40 years where she worked for the Missoula County Public Schools as a Speech Pathologist, helping many, many children along the way. She was involved with many activities including The Missoula Children’s Theater, The Missoula Iris Society, The Missoula Community Chorus, and the Choir of the UCC Church.

In 2012 Sharon moved to Bozeman to be near her daughter, Jennifer Murphy.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Crisis Center or Hospice Agency.

