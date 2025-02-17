Obituary: Sharon Dalbey

Sharon Dalbey, 77, of Bozeman, MT passed away Friday, February 7, 2025, in Bozeman after a battle with dementia. She was born January 19, 1948 in Hot Springs, North Carolina to Willis and Gwendolyn Gentry.

Sharon lived in North Carolina until 1955 when she moved with her mom and younger brother, Randy, to Detroit. While in Michigan, Sharon attended grade school and eventually graduated from Wayne Memorial High School, followed by a short period of employment with Michigan Bell phone company.

Sharon moved with her family in 1973 to Bozeman, Montana, where she worked with Mountain Bell phone company and eventually met Tim Dalbey. The two got acquainted at Four Corners Baptist Church where Tim served as music director and Sharon’s step-father, Joe Bolin, served as pastor. Tim and Sharon were married on December 3, 1977, had three boys, and ran successful businesses in the area. Tim worked in auto glass and Sharon received multiple certifications in Nutritional Consulting. Sharon’s health struggles fueled a personal passion for helping others. The Dalbeys often had people in their home to assess various health struggles, provide remedies, and pray with them. Tim and Sharon were devout Christians and loved sharing Jesus with others.

Sharon was often heard speaking passionately about her love for “the Lord Jesus”- His goodness, His care, His power to heal- it was the mantra of her life. She often wrote specific Bible verses on note cards and posted them around the house. Sharon was incredibly generous and would do anything to help people. Many individuals were invited to live with the Dalbeys until they could get back on their feet. In light of Sharon’s generosity, one of her boys submitted her name for a “mother of the year” competition- and she won! The newspaper drew attention to her love for her family and consistent, sacrificial kindness toward others.

Sharon loved singing hymns and dancing around the room to upbeat music. During the final days of her life, even as she lost her ability to speak, one of her boys began singing the hymn “Blessed Assurance,” at which point she lifted her hand toward the sky and began singing, in full voice, the melody of the song. Even though Sharon eventually succumbed to dementia, she understood that this world was not her home. She wanted, more than anything, to be with Jesus.

Sharon is survived by her three sons, Matthew (& Tamra) of Grants Pass, OR, Micah (& Reese) of Missoula, and Nate (& Beth) of Belgrade; 12 grandchildren; her brother, Randy Bolin (& Marsha) of Bozeman; nephew, Ryan Bolin (& Vanessa) of Medford, OR; and finally, her mother, Gwen Lloyd of Bozeman. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tim.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 11:00 A.M. at Dry Creek Bible Church followed by a reception.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

