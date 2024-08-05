Obituary: Shannon Lubick

Shannon Lubick, 50, of Bozeman, lost her brave, hard fought battle with cancer on June 28th at her home with loved ones by her side. She was born on April 2, 1974 in Lethbridge, Alberta to Michael and Sharon (Dangerfield) Lerum. Shannon grew up in Sweetgrass, MT, and often talked about her wonderful upbringing in small town Montana. After graduating from North Toole High School in Sunburst, MT, in 1992 she moved to Missoula, MT, where she furthered her education at the University of Montana. After years of working and having fun and adventure in her twenties, she met the love of her life, Kirk Lubick. Upon sweeping each other off their feet, she soon joined him in Bozeman and they married in 2003.

She and Kirk spent the majority of their years in the Bozeman area where she excelled in the insurance industry. Shannon loved playing volleyball, reading, cheering on the Bobcats, and was an avid member of her church community. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, whether it was playing cards and games (and winning with that competitive spirit that could scare a worthy opponent away) or travelling to tropical destinations. Shannon's infectious laughter and radiant smile lit up the world. She lived her life with grace and compassion for others and put everyone else's needs first, especially her family's. Shannon's true calling and love was being a mother to her three beautiful children, she was the type of person that took care of everyone, and her impact will forever be felt by her family who loves her dearly.

Shannon is survived by her husband Kirk; children Evan, Elia, and Lillian; Father Mike; siblings Justin and Stephanie (Paul); sister-in-law Jenny (Dave), brother-in-law Brian, mother-in-law Julie (Larry) and multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her mother Sharon & grandparents.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9th from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

Please join us in celebrating her life on Wednesday, July 10th at 10:00 A.M. at First Lutheran Church in Bozeman. A reception will follow the service.

The family suggests memorials be made to First Lutheran Church of Bozeman.

