Obituary: Server Sadik

Dr. Server Sadik passed away on September 22, 2022 at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital due to complications of chronic health conditions. He was born on November 19, 1944 in Niedermeiser, Germany to Jusuf and Remsia Sadik. Earlier that same year, his parents had traveled from their homeland of Crimea to Germany.

In 1950, along with his parents and younger brother, Jake, Server immigrated to the United States. The Sadik family made their way to Detroit, Michigan where Server grew up. Server graduated from Cass Technical High School in 1962. He then obtained a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University. He completed a Ph.D. in Applied Mechanics in 1973 at the University of Michigan.

Server met his sweetheart, Nancy, and they were married in 1968. They have two children, Jeff and Emily. Server and Nancy lived in Dearborn, MI, Livermore, CA, Idaho Falls, ID, Saratoga, CA, and Tucson, AZ prior to moving to Bozeman in 2000.

Server worked as an engineer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, EG&G, and Lockheed. After retiring from industry employment, he later became an instructor of Civil Engineering at Montana State University.

It was during his honeymoon with Nancy in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that he was first exposed to fly fishing. Fly fishing became a passion for Server. He was a skilled fly tier and caster. He participated in the Idaho Falls, ID chapter of Trout Unlimited as well at Trout Unlimited and Headwaters Fly Fishers in Bozeman. In addition to fly fishing, he enjoyed long distance running. He completed many marathons and logged many miles running nearly daily for years. He pursued his hobbies of fly fishing and running with steadfast determination. In the 1980s he worked to rehabilitate a cabin in Island Park, ID where his family spent many weekends enjoying the outdoors.

Server was preceded in death by his father, Jusuf Sadik; his mother, Remsia Sadik; and his wife, Nancy Sadik. Server is survived by his son, Jeff Sadik; daughter, Emily Sadik; brother, Jake Sadik; and sister, Fatima Sadik.

He will be remembered as an astute engineer, hardworking father, loving husband, and accomplished fisherman.

His family would like to thank Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Ruby Valley Medical Center for the compassionate and excellent medical care he received.

A joint Memorial Service for Server and Nancy will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, with a reception to follow.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]