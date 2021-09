Obituary: Sen Thi Nguyen Heiskell

Sen Thi Nguyen Heiskell, 74, of Belgrade, Montana passed away July 30, 2021. She was born October 6, 1946, in Quang Tri, Vietnam.

Sen met Jim Heiskell and they were married in Las Vegas, Nevada. They lived in Seattle before moving to Bozeman, Montana, and later to Belgrade.

She enjoyed her work at Best Western Motel and Blue Sky Motel and retired from Safeway Grocery. Sen loved gardening, cooking, and card games, particularly poker and bingo.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, and a son.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Heiskell; daughters, Kimberly (Job) Hernandez, Michelle (Mike) McLees, Stacy (Cory) Turner, and Christa Heiskell; sons, Timothy (Deseree) Heiskell, Paul (Holly) Edwards, and Tony (Danielle) Edwards; and 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.