Obituary: Sean Corbin

Sean Corbin

Eyes grey as the Tasmanian sea, hair brown as bark, strong as an ox.

Son of Tess and Brett and brother of Michael

Who love rainy days, helping, and the sea

Who feels excited about tomorrow, afraid of losing a friend, and happy at home

Who finds happiness in running and sports, helping other people, and being with friends, old and new

Who gives a smile when someone is feeling sad, loyalty to all friends, my best to school

Who fears nothing, nothing, nothing

Who would like to see Mount Everest, the great wall of China, and outer space

Who enjoys fighting with my brother, jumping on the tramp, and doing absolutely nothing

Who likes to wear white shirts and black pants with suit jackets on top

Resident of my own imaginary world, Bozeman Montana, and a little place called West College Park

- Sean Merritt Corbin 2012

Kind and gentle, strong and wise, our beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend Sean Merritt Corbin quietly passed away in his sleep at home Friday September 19th. He was just 26.

Sean was born July 11, 1999 in Olympia WA, and moved with his parents to Friday Harbor, in the San Juan Islands at 10 days old. When he was three, he moved with his mother to her hometown, Bozeman, to be closer to family. Sean graduated from Mount Ellis Elementary in Bozeman in 2014, Montana Youth Challenge in 2017, and Bozeman High School in 2018. He attended Montana State University for one year before moving to Denver, CO to try his hand at music and adulting. Sean had a great talent for writing, and a gifted ear for music. He gained some amazing friends in Denver, and returned there several times for concerts and other visits after moving home to Bozeman in 2022. Sean had a knack for organizing trips and events, and always had unique suggestions for activities when on a road trip. He loved travel. He spent 4 months in Australia with his family in 2009, took several trips to California, and a week-long trip to Ohio and Washington DC in 2014. He loved to walk – both in our familiar Gallatin County mountains, and just around town. People who knew him found him loyal, generous, patient and always kind and funny.

In spite of a seizure condition that re-emerged and worsened over the last years since he took the COVID vaccine, Sean always held down a job, worked hard, contributed to his family and continued to move forward every day with a smile and enough peace and hope to cover those around him.

Sean’s world was rocked when he was reunited with his big sister and brother, Cassi and Jason Corbin, and met his nieces, Eliza, Lillian, and Isabella in June 2025. The brief visit was overwhelmingly healing and happy for him, and he was determined to be the best uncle ever. He was looking forward to moving closer to family in Spokane and Olympia, and a fresh start closer to that vibrant young branch of the family. It was not to be.

The death of Charlie Kirk caused Sean to re-evaluate his spiritual beliefs, and he began reading his Bible again. He expressed his desire to turn his life back to the Lord, and it seems he did. This most important decision was followed by a feeling of “ease”, and that fact sustains us in hope that we will see him again – without the afflictions he battled so courageously throughout his life.

Sean is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Rowena Duncan of Bozeman; his grandmother, Bonnie Nelson of Forks, WA; and his father, Brett Corbin of Friday Harbor, WA. He leaves behind his mother, Elizabeth “Tess” Corbin (Duncan); brother, Michael Corbin and cousin, Bailey Duncan, both of Bozeman; sister, Cassi Corbin and brother, Jason Corbin, both of Olympia WA; aunts, Teri Duncan of Rapid City, SD, Sandy Shore (Duncan) of Spokane, WA; uncle, John Duncan and aunt, Jennifer Duncan both of Bozeman, MT; and grandfather, Paul Corbin of San Juan Island, WA, as well as numerous cousins, friends and family members, of blood and of choice.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 3rd at 5:30 P.M. at the Bozeman Ponds Pavilion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are greatly appreciated to Sean’s funeral expenses.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

