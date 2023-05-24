Obituary: Scott Towner

May 19, 2023 was a very sad day as Scott Towner passed on from this world. He was a devoted Dad, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and wonderful friend to many. Scott lived a life of many achievements, but the biggest and proudest is when he became a Dad to his shining star, Breanna. He adored and loved her with all his being.

Scott was born in Bozeman, Montana on May 5, 1960. As a young man, he loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and working on his Camaro. After graduating high school, he turned his hobby of working on automobiles into his first career working as a mechanic at Hans Ray's Gas Station and Repair Shop for a number of years. Eventually, he followed his dad’s footsteps, becoming a Master Plumber. He continued this trade for over thirty years off and on. His last career was working as Custodian for Bozeman High School. Scott was an extremely gifted craftsman but more than that he was a very special person, a truly loyal and generous friend.

My Dad was an extraordinary and outstanding man. He touched the hearts of so many people and will be missed. I loved him with all my heart and solely believe that he has taken half of it with him when he left. I will cherish the memories forever and keep them close to my heart. This isn't goodbye but simply, “I will see you later.” Love, Breanna

He is survived by his daughter, Breanna, and her fiancé, Nolan; sisters, Margaret (Mark) Jensen, Mary Manley, Lynda (Dan) Gravage; brothers, John (Debbie) Towner, Bill (Andi) Towner, Jim (Iris)Towner, Brad Towner, and Tom Towner; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Scott is preceded in death by his father, Leo Towner; his mother and stepfather, Janet and Clifford Hardy; his sister, Jaeni Williams; brother in-law, Mike Manley; nephew, Dustin Bergsing; niece, Baby Chloe; and cousin, Nicholas Upshur.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 31 at Belgrade Church of Christ.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com