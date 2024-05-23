Obituary: Scott E Wheeler

Scott E Wheeler passed away at Brookdale-Spring Meadows where he had been staying for four weeks. Scott was born May 30, 1960 in Bozeman to Dude and Kathleen Wheeler. Scott grew up in Bozeman until reaching middle school when he and mom and dad moved to Petit-Jean Mountain in Morrilton, Arkansas. He graduated from Morrilton High School. After high school he attended Central Arkansas State University before transferring to Montana State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. He did consulting work with his dad for a while before moving to Billings. He lived in Billings two years and sold cars. Cars (and the Bobcats and Hogs) were a passion of his. After owning his own business for a number of years he closed the business to pursue buying and selling cars.

Scott was preceded in death by mom, dad and infant brother Harry.

He is survived by his brother Steve (Nita), Nephews Kyle and Tyler (Tiffany) and niece Abby (Mike) Schottler. There are also several cousins spread out around Montana. He liked to identify as GUS (Great Uncle Scott) to his great nephews (Otto and Rosco) and nieces (Marcella and Louise).

Scott is also survived by many friends. Our family really appreciates those that visited Scott during his last days. A special shout out to Gordon, Tom, Scott and Dan for helping out while Scott was not able to take care of things for himself.

The care for him was so considerate and compassionate at Brookdale-Spring Meadows and by Enhabit Home Health and Hospice. Scott is no longer in pain. Those of you that took care of him are amazing! Thank-you!

At Scott’s request he has been cremated and no services will be held. However a gathering will be held at a later date to pay tribute. He will be buried along side mom and dad in the family plot at the cemetery in Wibaux, Montana.

Memorial donations could be made to Montana State University Athletic Scholarship Association, #1 Bobcat Circle, Bozeman, MT 59717 or Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, 1549 E Cameron Bridge Road, Bozeman MT 59718.

