Obituary: Sarah Gladden Allgood

Sarah Gladden Allgood, born December 12, 1940, in Fayette, Alabama, passed away on December 28, 2020, after a brief battle with acute myeloid leukemia. She was the beloved daughter of Cecil and Christine Gladden and had one older brother, Joe Gladden.

Sarah was a trailblazer in her family, becoming the first to attend college. She earned her Bachelor of Nursing degree from the University of Alabama and went on to serve her country with dedication and compassion. She joined the United States Air Force as an operating room nurse, stationed in San Antonio, Texas, and rose to the rank of captain. During the Vietnam War, she served while her husband was deployed overseas.

Following her time in the military, Sarah and her husband settled in Miami, Florida, where she continued her career in nursing and embraced life with her warm and engaging personality. She had a gift for conversation and could connect with anyone she met, making friends wherever she went.

Sarah is survived by her loving daughter, Alisa Cecilia Allgood of Bozeman, Montana, and her cherished grandson, Wylie Allgood Tollefson of Bozeman, Montana.

Her kindness, strength, and vibrant spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

An interment service for Sarah and her husband, Dick, will be held at 3:30 P.M. on Monday, April 21, 2025 at the Veterans Columbarium at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman.

