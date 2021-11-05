Obituary: Sara Evelyn Lee

Sara Evelyn Lee age 41 of Bozeman

06/26/1980 -11/01/2021

Sara Evelyn Lee—beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and dear friend—passed on the 1st of November after a 4½ year struggle with endometrial cancer. Sara’s fight was long and difficult but throughout all the treatments and doctor visits Sara was able to laugh and keep a smile on her face. No matter how bad treatment or the prognosis became, a common saying from Sara was, “It could always be worse.” Even when it could not get any worse Sara stayed positive, made you feel loved, and kept us all laughing. Sara entered hospice care in Clyde Park MT, where she passed at her dear friend’s house.

Sara was born in Bozeman, Montana, and for a time lived in a small house on S. Church Street before moving with the rest of the Lee household to Fairway Drive. Between getting chased by her brothers and little sister, Sara loved spending time in the woods with family and friends: camping, riding dirt bikes, fishing, but mostly running amuck with her siblings and cousins. From a young age, Sara had a love for making art whether it was playing music or creating one-of-a-kind drawings and paintings for school or herself. Sara had a knack for composition and color arrangement, her pallet knife paintings are spectacular and highlight her creative genius. A sense of discovery spurred Sara’s desire for travel both domestically and internationally. She was able to visit Morocco, Peru, Jamaica, and had a particular love of the desert southwest.

Sara graduated with honors from Bozeman High School in 1998. After high school, Sara attended Montana State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Horticulture. Sara worked for different greenhouses and landscaping businesses in Gallatin County before becoming a permanent fixture at Cashman’s Nursery. Sara spent many winters working for Bridger Bowl in the snow sports school as a ticketing agent.

Sara is survived by her grandfather, Robert Leo; parents, Robert and Joyce Lee; siblings, Mike Lee, Larry (Samantha) Lee, Mary (Joshua) Thompson; nephews and nieces, Foster Lee, Abigail Thompson, Emmett Thompson, Clara Thompson, and Nolan Thompson. She is also survived by a loving and supportive collection of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and close friends. Sara is preceded in death by her older sister, Serenity Lee; uncles, Kelly Lee and Bill Lee; Aunt Patsy Lee; grandparents, Don and Mary Lee and Jacoba ‘Cobi’ Leo.

Sara’s Memorial Service will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Bozeman E-Free Church at 1701 S. 19th Ave. Sara’s favorite color is teal and has requested that individuals wear teal at her Memorial Service in remembrance.

Sara’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Becky Ratliff, Terry Sue Boney, Anika Hanisch, and Jan and Jerry Cashman. This journey would have been much more difficult without your help. Words cannot express how much you all mean to us.

In lieu of flowers please donate to either First Descents (a cancer support group) or Bozeman Worthy Student Scholarship fund in Sara’s honor.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]