Obituary: Sandra “Sandy” Key

Beloved daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Sandra “Sandy” Key, 61, of Bozeman passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fellowship Hall, 2165 Durston Rd. in Bozeman, on Sunday, June 18, 2023 from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M. A potluck reception will follow from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Wear your purple and bring your crochet!

Sandy was born in 1961 in San Diego, CA to Robert and Alice (Yates) Birgenheier. She grew up in Honolulu, Hawaii, San Diego, CA and Billings, MT with her two younger sisters, Debra and Susanne. She graduated from Billings Senior in 1979. After finishing high school, she married and began her favorite role as a proud mother to her only son, Neal Stein. Sandy also found success in her work as a casino manager in Colstrip and Bonner, MT.

She was Involved in choir in high school and was musically involved in church from her youth through her time in Colstrip. She was often called upon to sing and play guitar at weddings and funeral services. Music was a lifelong anchor and passion and a common bond with her son.

Sandy moved to the Missoula area in 1997 and in the early 2000s she relocated to Bozeman, MT to be closer to family and her mother, Alice. Of particular importance to Sandy were her visits to see extended family in Absarokee, MT.

Sandy was renowned for her artistry across several areas. As a gardener, she was sought after for her ability to transform yards of tough terrain into beautiful gardens. Her talents in baking, crochet, needlepoint, caramel popcorn, and jams (also known as her “Sunshine in a Jar") were appreciated by many. She made and gifted these treasures with love. We were blessed to have such a talented and generous loved one.

Throughout her life, Sandy has made many dear friends in the various communities in which she has lived. She has been blessed with close friends in each place that she has called home and has maintained many of these friendships over her lifetime. She was loved by many and many, many more lives were impacted for the better because of her altruistic character.

Sandy is survived by her son, Neal, and daughter-in-law Mistelle; granddaughter, Mistory; and mother, Alice. She is also survived by her sisters, Debra (Kurt) Shull and Susanne (Dennis) Fabrizi, and nieces and nephews, Alissa Hammond, Taylor Shull, and Thomas and Alexis Fabrizi.

We would like to thank our family and friends for their support during this difficult time. Memorial gifts may be made to the Fellowship Hall.

