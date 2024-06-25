Obituary: Sandra Roberta Nesbitt

Sandra Roberta Nesbitt, a/k/a “Sandy” or “Mimi”, died Thursday, June 20, 2024 at Gallatin Rest Home after a long battle with dementia. Sandy was born in New York City on February 8, 1939 to Robert and Alice White. She was the first of three children. Because Sandy’s father was a salesman for Pittsburgh Steele, her family moved quite often. During her high school years, she attended Abington High School in Abington, Pennsylvania. It was during this time that she met the love of her life, Albert Nesbitt. Sandy and Albert were married July 19, 1958 in Abington, Pennsylvania. Sandy briefly attended Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, but left school to get married and start a family.

Sandy and Albert bought a 150-acre farm in Chestertown, Maryland in the early 1960’s. They lived and farmed there for 10 years, and then after a brief move back to the family farm in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania to assist Albert’s family with the racehorse business, bought a small farm in Banner, Wyoming. There Sandy raised the couple’s four children, many animals, and tended her home and gardens.

Sandy and Albert spent a few years running a motel in Whitefish, Montana, before finally settling in Bozeman in 1990. Sandy helped Albert run Outdoor Maintenance Service beginning in 1996, and continued to do so up until the time of Albert’s death in 2021.

Sandy is survived by her four children, Susan Nesbitt Carroll of Bozeman, Montana, Michael (Debi) Nesbitt of Sheridan, Wyoming, Jeffrey Nesbitt of Townsend, Montana, and Matthew (Elizabeth) Nesbitt of Ramer, Alabama, along with 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Sandy loved to garden, read, cook and play host for all holidays. She was happiest when she had her family and especially Albert, with her.

Sandy is predeceased by her husband, Albert; her parents, Robert and Alice White; as well as her younger sister, Judith VanCleave; and younger brother, William White.

A special thank you to the staff at Bozeman Health, Gallatin Rest Home, and Stillwater Hospice for taking such kind and wonderful care of Sandy. You are appreciated more than you will know.

Cremation has taken place. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

