Obituary: Sam Van Dyken

Sam Van Dyken, born on September 11, 1949, in Bozeman, Montana, to Garrett and Edith Van Dyken was taken suddenly in an accident on July 24, 2024 at the age of 74.

Sam attended Bozeman High School. He graduated from Montana State University with a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts. He served his country in the National Guard for six years as a cook, and achieved a sharpshooter qualification. In 1974, he married his best friend, Debbie and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Together, they raised three children Russell, Katherine and Heather. He loved Bozeman so much he made his life there, and never felt the need to leave.

A life long artist, Sam expressed his creativity through watercolor painting, pottery, metal sculptures, woodworking and landscaping. He and his wife Debbie had a pottery shop in the Bozeman Hotel and the Main Mall and spent over 30 years selling their art at art shows across the Northwest. Sam built his own home, vacation rental and cabin, showcasing his remarkable craftsmanship. He loved to approach life and his art by thinking outside the box and his incredible creativity and talent were evident in everything he crafted. He often said, “Why buy it when you can make it?” and whatever he made was better than the original.

Sam loved Jesus, summer, gardening, naps, coffee, jam and hosting outdoor family gatherings. His imaginative and gracious hosting ensured a fun experience often beside a crackling fire with a homemade apple pie in hand.

Sammy Boy was a steady and loving presence in the lives of his family and friends. He was always willing to lend his expertise, making short work out of any project. He imparted his childlike joy, creativity and ingenuity to his children.

Sam is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Van Dyken; his children, Russell (Irminne) Van Dyken, Katherine (Chris) Milledge, Heather Van Dyken; his grandchildren, Oliver, Simon and Daniel Milledge; his father-in-law, Herb Richards; and his brothers Eugene (Jacque) Van Dyken and Theodore (Jean) Van Dyken. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marlena Bajema.

Sam’s warmth, humor, and incredible creative abilities will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Galcom International. Galcom.org.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 29th at 12:00 P.M. at Grace Bible Church's Chapel with a reception to follow.

