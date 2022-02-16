Obituary: Ruth Arlene Finkbeiner

Ruth Arlene Finkbeiner, age 91, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus her Savior on February 2, 2022, after a long courageous fight with Alzheimer’s disease.

Ruth was born in Kittitas County Washington to Dorothy Russ of Nebraska and Luther Gregory of Missouri in November of 1930.

After high school, Ruth worked very hard raising her children being a homemaker. She also worked outside of the home doing in-home house cleaning and worked for the Longfellow School in Bozeman. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, and reading books.

Ruth is survived by her children, Dorothy Jackson, of Winnemucca, NV, Cathy Lucero of Parker, AZ, Donna Knutson (Larry) of Pocatello, ID, Pam Daley (Brian) of Elko, NV, Patricia Karagiosis (Cliff) of Belgrade, MT, and son, Kerry Claver (Carrie) of Belgrade, MT; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, of 52 years; two daughters; and two sons.

She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]