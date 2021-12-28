Obituary: Ross Riley Buckingham

Ross Riley Buckingham of Three Forks, MT, passed away at his home on December 14, 2021. Ross, the son of Charles (Chuck) Buckingham and Marion Theresa Riley was born on October 23, 1951, in Deer Lodge, MT. He grew up in Garrison, the Wolf Creek area and Valier, Montana. After high school graduation, he followed in his dad’s footsteps and began working for Montana Power Company in Natural Gas Transmission & Production in Shelby. He met and married Debbie Wiest in 1972 and shortly after moved to Havre. Daughter, Kelli, the light of Ross’ life, was born in 1975. In 1979, Ross and family moved to Big Sandy after a promotion to Assistant Superintendent. There, he was a volunteer fireman and Rotary club member. After living in Big Sandy for a few years, Ross was promoted to Field Superintendent. He was transferred to Cut Bank by Northwestern Energy (formerly MPC) in 1996 and retired after 33 years of service to MPC/NWE. He was a company man through and through and took great care and pride in his work.

After retirement, Ross and Debbie moved to the Three Forks area to be close to their daughter and son-in-law. Ross became a grandpa in 2009 to grandson, Riley, who was the second light of his life. Ross and Debbie divorced in 2011 but remained friends, gathering for family holidays and birthdays.

Through the years Ross and Debbie made many happy memories at their Duck Lake cabin. Ross always enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, hunting, fishing and photography. He had an extensive love of reading, researching history, and enjoyed carving and watercolor painting. He was a great storyteller, a humble, kind and quiet man who will be sorely missed.

Ross is survived by his daughter, Kelli Buckingham-Meyer; son-in-law, James Meyer; grandson, Riley Meyer; sister, Charlene Adams; special niece, Angela Dupuis (Scott); step-sister, Bonnie Christiaens (Roger); aunt, Jean McKeen (David); ex-wife, Debbie Buckingham and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Warren (Bill) Adams.

A Memorial Service will be held on January 15, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Sunset Chapel, 113 South Wilson Ave, Bozeman. Interment at the Augusta Cemetery will follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Three Forks Community Library, P.O. Box 1350, 607 Main St, Three Forks, MT 59752.

