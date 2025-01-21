Obituary: Rosetta Fogle Barrick

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Rosetta Fogle Barrick announces her passing. Rosetta unexpectedly went to heaven on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at the age of 85.

Born on November 4, 1939, in Bozeman, Montana, Rosetta was the first-born child of Lester Fogle and Mary Hoffman Fogle. On February 20, 1959, she married the love of her life, Howard Barrick. Together, they built a beautiful life and raised two children, LaDeen and Rodney.

Rosetta’s career was marked by her unwavering support for Howard’s construction business, on top of taking on the role of bookkeeper for Montana Travel. Her work with Montana Travel gave her the chance to see many corners of the world, a passion she carried with her throughout her life. She spent her retired years volunteering at the Gallatin History Museum and caring for her grandchildren, who never left her house without freshly baked cookies in hand.

Rosetta was the embodiment of warmth, laughter, and joy. She never knew a stranger and was the life of every gathering. Whether strategizing at the card table or striking laughter at the bowling alley, Rosetta was a dedicated friend (and fierce opponent!). Her devotion to her card clubs and bowling league was a testament to her affection for life.

Rosetta was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Mary Fogle, and her brother, Don Fogle. She is survived by her loving husband, Howard; her sister, Yvonne (Dave) Hinman; daughter, LaDeen (Paul) Arthun; son, Rod (Carrie) Barrick; grandchildren, Skylar (Tiffany) Dykema, Kendi Dykema, Ryan Barrick, and Kevin Barrick; and great-grandchildren, Ava, Cash, Lincoln, and Ford. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Rosetta’s love will be deeply missed by all who knew her. As she reunites with cherished family and friends who passed before her, we can imagine her enjoying a frosty Coca-Cola in heaven, forever surrounded by laughter and love.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, January 23, from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, January 25, at 11:00 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

