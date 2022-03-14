Obituary: Rosemary Oman Betson

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, Rosemary Oman Betson, 91, passed away March 5, 2022.

Rosemary was born in Saco, MT, on May 19, 1930. She graduated high school at Canyonville in OR. She attended Montana State University and she met John Oman through the church. They got married on February 12, 1949; and were married for 31 years. In 1984, Rosemary married Hollis Betson and moved to Crawford, NE. They were married for 20 Years. She moved to Fairbury, NE, and then back to Bozeman, completing the circle of her life.

Her hobbies were gardening, sewing, camping, painting china and ceramics. Rosemary loved to entertain and was always finding things to keep the children busy.

Preceding her in death were both her husbands, John Oman and Hollis Betson; son, Mark Oman; and grandson, Mathew Oman.

Rosemary is survived by her children, Sheryl (Corry) O’Brien, Sharon (Clete) Knaub, Tim (Tena) Oman, Rollyn (Sue) Oman, and Ted (Cyndi) Oman; grandchildren, Nathanael O’Brien, HeatherAnne (Chuck) Tollman, Jake (Brittney) Knaub, Josh (Katie) Oman, Sean (Sylvia) Oman, Calab (Linda) Oman, and Charissa (John) Bowditch; and seven great-grandchildren. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, loved by all who met her, even animals.

She loved Jesus with all of her heart.