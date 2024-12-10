Obituary: Rose May Lynas

Rose May Lynas passed away peacefully while being read to from the Gospel of Luke on the morning of December 5, 2024 at her daughter and son-in-law's home surrounded by family. She was 92. Rose was born to Arie and Rosabella Haasakker on February 1, 1932. She was the seventh of eight children which included Wesley who died at the age of two, Robert Jr who lived one day, and brothers, John, Dan, Benny, Roy, and sister, Mary. They were raised on the family farm in Willow Creek, MT. Life was sometimes hard, but the family always made the best of it. After graduating from Willow Creek School in 1950 she went to work at the Headwaters Cafe.

She met the love of her life, William Lynas, at the Ruby Theatre in Three Forks, MT, and after a brief courtship, they were married in Livingston, MT on August 8, 1952. They were married 64 years until Bill passed away on September 3, 2016. They spent the first year of marriage in Dillion, MT where Bill worked at the potato factory. It wasn't long before they moved to the area of Bozeman, MT where Bill worked as a ranch hand and Rose worked at the Gallatin Valley Rest Home. While in Trident, MT they welcomed two children. Steven William was born February 20, 1954 and Marsha Rose was born November 14, 1956. They raised their family in Trident where Bill worked at the cement plant until 1963 when they moved to their log home south of Four Corners. That log home is still there today and has now been repurposed as a bakery and pottery shop. It was here that Bill started B&L Plumbing and Heating with his brother-in-law, Dan Brown. Rose raised the kids while also doing the bookkeeping for the business. In 1992 they sold the business to their daughter and son-in-law and Bill retired due to failing eyesight and hearing loss. They moved to their retirement home in Three Forks, where they both lived until their respective deaths. Anyone who knew them knew when you came to their home you would find Bill outside tending to his hundreds of flowers and Rose inside cleaning any speck of dust that managed to land anywhere in their home. Rose was the only person her family knew who would wash the vehicles and wipe down the mats every single time they were used even if just going to the post office. Her family loved to tease her about her cleaning, especially if Bill had been working outside. He would have to stand on the porch while she took a broom to wipe him off before he was allowed back inside. There was clean and then there was "Rose May" clean. She enjoyed needlepoint for many years until her arthritis made it impossible and keeping the Haasakker family ties together, keeping in close contact with nieces, nephews, and even distant family.

Anyone who knew Rose knew that the most important thing in her life was her love for God and her savior Jesus Christ. She loved him till her last breath. Even in the days leading up to her death, she was telling her grandkids, "Prayer always works, never quit praying." You would always find her Bible next to her chair.

Rose was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandsons. Before her grandkids could drive, she was seen driving them and Bill to fishing and hunting spots, floating trips, the swimming center, and garage sales. You could always find candy and ice cream at her house in abundance. She made the best fried chicken and potato salad in the world.

Rose is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents, Arie and Rosabella; sister, Mary Bremer; brothers, Wesley, John, Dan, Benny, Roy and Robert Jr; her grandson, Robert William Fendler; premature Lynas granddaughter; and her great-grandson, Wyatt Steven Lynas (age 4). She is survived by her son, Steve, his wife, Debi Lynas, and their five sons and their spouses, Abe and Monique, Matt and Crystal, Scott and Dani, Justin, Shawn and Amanda (Birdie) Lynas, and all their children from Idaho; her daughter, Marsha, her husband, Eric Fendler, and their children and spouses: grandsons, Steven and Sarah Fendler, Kenneth (Kenny) and Aly Fendler, and granddaughters, Dan and Theresa (Fendler) Ohl, Benjamin (Ben) and Elaine (Fendler) Henry and Robert (Rob) and Erica Wahl and all their kids, all from Montana; as well as numerous nephews and nieces, and two cousins.

The family would like to extend a huge heartfelt thank you to the Stillwater Hospice staff, especially Lora, Jordon, and Jenny for all their love and care of Grandma. Also a huge thank you to her longtime doctor, Dr. Christine Mitchell. Because of all the special care and attention to every detail we were able to keep Grandma at the home of her daughter, Marsha, and son-in-law, Eric Fendier, so her family could be at her side as she slipped away peacefully into eternity.

Anyone wishing to donate in memory of Rose, please do so to the Three Forks and/or Willow Creek Fire Department and Ambulance or the Willow Creek School.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. on Friday, December 13 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 A.M., followed by a Graveside Service at Willow Creek Cemetery. After the Graveside services, The family would like to invite everyone to a catered lunch in the upstairs banquet room of Bridger Brewery, west of Three Forks.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

