Obituary: Ronold Wayne Kessler

Ronold Wayne Kessler, 75, of Enumclaw, Washington, passed away peacefully in his home on May 27, 2023.

Ron was born to Arnold and Jane Kessler on September 29, 1947, in Bozeman, Montana, where he lived until moving to the Seattle area in 1980. Although he lived in Washington for many years, Ron always considered Montana as his home.

Ron joined the Marine Reserves after graduating from high school and was very proud of his service. He enjoyed sharing with others his experience in training fellow Marines in winter outdoor survival and repelling and was even featured in a story in Leatherneck, a Marine magazine, for his leadership and skills.

Ron was an avid boater and enjoyed taking friends and family sailing in the San Juan Islands. He loved sailing and being part of the boating community, even if it was just spending time at the dock and sharing boating stories with others.

In Washington, Ron owned and successfully managed a commercial laundry company, and along with son, Jason, spent many years traveling throughout the state, selling equipment, helping people start small businesses, and providing service to his many customers.

Ron is survived by his children, Jason Scott Kessler of Enumclaw, WA, Alisa Jane Luchi (Paul) of Fresno, CA, Krista Lynn Winslow (Ryan) of Enumclaw, WA, and Jenae Kaila Starikov (Konstantin) of Framingham, MA; grandchildren, Taylor Luchi, Jayden Luchi, Chloe Luchi, Alice Winslow, Emily Winslow, and Lazar Starikov; sisters, Deanne Martel (Walter) of Hamilton, MT and Janean Stoecker (Wes) of Sequim, WA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by daughter, Kaila Ann Kessler (1983).

The family is planning a Memorial Service for Ron in Bozeman at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 19 at First Lutheran Church in Bozeman and he will be laid to rest in Sunset Hills Cemetery near his parents and other family members. The service may be viewed live at: https://youtube.com/live/zSu_NDmvUAs?feature=share

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]