Obituary: Roberta “Robbye” Hamburgh

Our family and our community has lost one of its pillars. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Roberta “Robbye” Hamburgh on April 17, 2025 at the age of 78. She was an inspiring educator and devoted principal in the Bozeman school district for 26 years, and a cherished wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Her unwavering dedication to learning and her selfless commitment to improving the lives of others have left an indelible mark on the hearts of all that knew her.

Robbye was born July 2, 1946 in Laredo, Texas, where she grew up on the border of Mexico, as she so beautifully described in her one published book, Daughter of the Border. She was born to Robert Smith and Roseglen Ingersoll along with her cherished sister, Rita Lockhart. She graduated valedictorian from Mirando City High School and then pursued higher education at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, the University of Missouri at Kansas City, the University of Iowa where she met Harvey, the love of her life, and received her masters in special education at the University of Michigan. She later received her administrative certificate from Montana State University.

Upon moving to Bozeman in 1983, she began her impact on the Bozeman school district, touching the lives of so many, whether they were taught by her, with her or under her. She taught special education at Emerson School from 1985 to 1991 and regular education at Morning Star Elementary School from 1992 to 2000, before becoming principal at Emily Dickinson Elementary School from 2001 to 2008, Sacajawea Middle School from 2008 to 2009 and Hyalite Elementary School from 2009 to 2011. She loved to travel with her husband and even taught at Marymount School in Rome, Italy from 2000 to 2001.

She is survived by her husband, Harvey Hamburgh; her sister, Rita Lockhart; her daughter, Monica Hamburgh; her son-in-law, Donovan Rosas; and her grandchildren, Madeline and Juliette Rosas.

Robbye will be remembered by all for her kind heart, sparkling eyes and beautiful smile.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, April 26 at 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, followed by a reception at the same location.

