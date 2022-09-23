Obituary: Robert W. Ritter

Robert W. Ritter, 84, of Bozeman, passed away after a long illness on August 17, 2022.

He was born in Washington, D.C. on June 15, 1938, son of Robert Alexander and Josephine Walsh Ritter. Formative years of schooling were spent in Winnetka, IL and Bob graduated from high school in Grosse Pointe, MI. He enrolled in Fairfield University in Connecticut and graduated in 1961. After graduation, Bob entered the Unites States Marine Corps Officer Candidate School in Quantico, VA and became an infantry officer, actively serving as part of the Armed Forces in Cuba in 1962.

In 1963, he married Judy Bertsch in Larchmont, NY with a military wedding and began married life at Camp Lejeune, NC. Following discharge in 1965, Bob began a successful sales career in the Paper business, first in Fine Paper, and over 20 years in Newsprint Paper.

Following moves from Virginia to Pennsylvania, their son, Andrew "Drew," was born in Philadelphia in 1969. Shortly after, the family moved to New Jersey, Connecticut, Georgia, and "22 wonderful years" in Barrington, IL.

Retirement came and Bob followed his dream of living in Montana. He and Judy moved in 2002 to Gallatin Gateway. Bob so loved Montana not only for hunting and fishing but for all of the many values it stands for—land, home, individuality, and more. Giving up hunting, he pursued his passion for fishing, became an active member of Trout Unlimited, and was proud of his license plate, IRLSEM ("I release them"). He was always into projects with his tractor and especially his large, productive vegetable garden until his health began to fail. In 2018, he and Judy moved to Bozeman and Bob enjoyed following MSU football and his other favorites, Michigan State, Kansas, and of course, his beloved Chicago Cubs and Bears.

He is survived by Judy, his wife of 58 years; son, Andrew "Drew" and daughter-in-law, Molly; grandchildren, Logan and Skylar; sisters, Sally Jo LaChapelle of Alpharetta, GA and Jane (John) Thompson of Woodbridge, VA; and nephews and nieces, Robert LaChapelle and Patrick and Alyssa Thompson.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 30th, at 10 A.M., with a reception following, at Resurrection University Catholic Church. Livestream will be available at www.resurrectionbozeman.org [resurrectionbozeman.org].

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Trout Unlimited, Madison-Gallatin Chapter P.O. Box 52, Bozeman, MT 59771.

