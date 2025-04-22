Obituary: Robert “Nick” Leland Nickelson

Robert “Nick” Leland Nickelson, 97, of Bozeman Montana passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 12, 2025. Nick was born September 13, 1927, in Livingston, Montana, the son of Frank Chriss and Dora Christine (Werner) Nickelson.

Nick grew up in the Cokedale area about 10 miles west of Livingston, Montana on a cattle ranch without electricity. The area was isolated and the road to town was often impassable in the winter. Nick helped tend to the horses, cattle, pigs, lambs, and chickens. He also helped work on machinery and became a jack of all trades. Through eighth grade, Nick attended a one-room school where at times he was the only student and at most there were seven students. He attended Park County High School in Livingston, traveling by bike five miles and catching a ride with friends to town; or at times stayed in town with friends; and eventually his mother and sister moved to town during the school year.

Nick started studying chemical engineering at Montana State College and then enlisted into the army. World War II had just ended. He served from 1945-1947. After basic training and temporary assignments in California, he was permanently assigned to the 91st Chemical Mortar Battalion at Fort Lewis, Washington. He achieved Technician 4th Class.

After his service, he returned to Bozeman to finish college. He enjoyed playing the clarinet in the band and received several honors for his academics. He earned both a BS and MS in Chemical Engineering, graduating in 1951. He met Mollie (Morse) at Montana State College. They were married at St. James Episcopal Church in Bozeman on August 23, 1952. They moved to Minneapolis and Nick obtained a PhD in Chemical Engineering in 1957. They returned to Bozeman where he taught Chemical Engineering and did research at Montana State University until retiring in 1995. He received outstanding teaching awards in 1968, 1984, and 1988.

Nick and Mollie raised their family in Bozeman. They lived in the same house up Hyalite Canyon until moving into the Bozeman Lodge just over six years ago. Nick was very generous with his time, volunteering at many places over the years. He was a trainer for the Sourdough Volunteer Fire Department; volunteered at the Gallatin History Museum for 20 years; was active and held numerous positions at St. James Episcopal Church; was a Cub Scout leader and PTA president.

Family was what Nick valued the most. He was very present in his children’s and grandchildren’s lives. He helped his children with 4H projects; taught them to ski, hunt, and fish; took them on family camping trips and backpacking trips. Nick and Mollie loved traveling and participating in Elder Hostels around the world. They took many of their grandchildren on Elder Hostel trips. He lived his life looking for the positive side of every person he encountered. Because of this, he is well loved!

He is survived by his daughter, Meta Smith and her husband Doran Smith (Bozeman, MT); his daughter, Ellen Halamuda and her husband Jerry Halamuda (Poway, CA); his son, David Nickelson and his wife Reva Nickelson (Coeur D’Alene, ID); his son, Charles Nickelson and his wife Imke Nickelson (Durham, NC); his son, James Nickelson and his wife Susan Nickelson (Bozeman, MT); 15 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and his sister, Marjorie Briggs (Bozeman, MT). He was preceded in death by less than three weeks by his wife of over 72 years, Mollie (Morse).

A Memorial Service will be held this summer at St. James Episcopal Church in Bozeman, Montana. In lieu of flowers, Nick requested donations to the Galatin History Museum https://www.gallatinhistorymuseum.org/take-action. Online condolences may be shared at Dokkennelson.com.

