Obituary: Robert Lewis Schreckengost, Sr.

It is with shattered hearts that we announce the passing of our family's greatest protector and loudest cheerleader, Robert (Bob) Lewis Schreckengost Sr., 75, on March 30, 2025, surrounded by family.

Born in Rawlins, WY on September 6, 1949 to Joseph & Bertha (Braig) Schreckengost, he was the middle of five children, one sister and three brothers. The family later moved to CA where he graduated from Hilltop High School and joined the Navy. While in the Navy, his sister introduced him to Chris, who quickly became the love of his life and whom he would soon marry and spend 52 incredible years making memories and raising a family with. After 6 years of Active Duty with the Navy aboard the USS Lang FF1060, he was Honorably Discharged in 1972 and went on to serve in the Reserves until 1984.

He attended Southwestern College and San Diego State University, where he made the President's Honors List and Dean's List, earned a Bachelors Degree in Biology, and became a lifelong Aztec & Padre fan. After graduation he joined the Army and headed to Officers Candidate School, where he was injured and medically discharged. As an avid tinkerer and all around fixer of anything broken (especially his kids and grandkids toys), who regularly joked, "when you take something apart there are always at least 3 leftover screws when you put it back together", it is no surprise he eventually went to Coleman College and became a copier service technician.

Never one to be far from family, if he had anything to say about it, he moved to Montana to be near his kids & grandkids. Affectionately known to family and friends as Papa, he was the proudest father and grandfather you could ever ask for; following and supporting baseball, hockey, dance and art and anything else his kids or grandkids chose to explore and pursue. No, was not in his vocabulary...unless he thought you were asking to do something he felt might be dangerous. He also enjoyed being an Umpire, Baseball Coach, and an Assistant Eagle Scout Master.

He is survived by his loving wife, Christina of 52 years; his daughter, Andrea and her partner John; his son Robert and his wife Marina. His legacy will live on through the hearts of his grandchildren, Christian, Aurora, & Easton; and siblings, Betty Nadeau and her family & John Schreckengost.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Bertha; his brothers, Jody & Jim; and his in-laws, Sarah, John & Joan.

In lieu of flowers (we all know how they'd make him sneeze😊) please donate to Vietnam Veterans of America or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Please join us in honoring him: Visitation will be held on Friday, April 11, 2025, from 9 A.M. until 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Services. Graveside Services with military honors will take place at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT on Friday, April 11 at 2 P.M.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com