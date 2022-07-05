Obituary: Robert L. “Bob” Shelton

Robert L. “Bob” Shelton, 92, of Bozeman, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Bob was born on December 3, 1929, to Loren and Maeanna (Weber) Shelton in Peoria, Ill. In 1948, he graduated from Pekin Community High School. Following high school, Bob went to work at the family electrical contracting business. During this time he also joined the Air National Guard where he was honorably discharged as a U.S. Air Force Tech Sergeant in 1956.

He married Geneva J. Kaufmann on June 23, 1951, and together they were blessed with 71 beautiful years of marriage. Growing their family, they had 2 children, Steven, and Sandra.

Bob moved his family to Montana where he remained a Master Electrician for most of his life. During his career, he also worked in the construction of homes and cabins in Cooke City, MT, including the building of the Mount Republic Chapel of Peace and parsonage. To honor him in his career, he was awarded the Pioneer Master Electrician’s Certificate by the State of Montana upon his retirement.

Bob and Geneva were long-time members of Mount Republic Chapel of Peace in Cooke City. In his free time, Bob enjoyed fishing, camping, and snowmobiling in the Beartooth Mountains. Later in life, he enjoyed camping with his wife as part of the Gallatin Good Sam Camping Club. Above all, Bob valued his family and any time that could be spent with them.

Bob is survived by his wife of 71 years, Geneva (Kaufmann); children, Steven (Kimberly) and Sandra (Michael) Hagenlock; his brother, Richard L. Shelton; his sister-in-law, Jotana Gardner; 3 grandchildren and their spouses; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob’s name to Mount Republic Chapel of Peace, Cooke City, MT 59020.

